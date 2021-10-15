The Global Engineered Wood Products Market is expected to grow by 6985.34 mn ft3 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938228/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the engineered wood products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction and use of engineered wood products as alternatives to sawn wood. In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The engineered wood products market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The engineered wood products market is segmented as below:

By Type

Structural wood I-beams

Glued laminated timber

LVL

Others

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the demand for environmentally friendly and durable flooring as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered wood products market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on engineered wood products market covers the following areas:

Engineered wood products market sizing

Engineered wood products market forecast

Engineered wood products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineered wood products market vendors that include Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, J M Huber Corp., Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., Raute Corp., Roseburg Forest Products Co., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Also, the engineered wood products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

