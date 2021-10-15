The Global Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow by $ 2.42 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829269/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improved quality of product and service in life sciences and growing global demand for healthcare services. In addition, the improved quality of product and service in life sciences is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial automation market in life sciences industry analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial automation market in life sciences industry is segmented as below:

By Product

DCS

SCADA

PLC

MES

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies improved data securityas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation market in life sciences industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial automation market in life sciences industry covers the following areas:

Industrial automation market in life sciences industry sizing

Industrial automation market in life sciences industry forecast

Industrial automation market in life sciences industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation market in life sciences industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial automation market in life sciences industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

