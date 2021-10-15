Global Baby Stroller Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $667.11 Million During 2021-2025

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Stroller Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby stroller market is poised to grow by $667.11 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.04%

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products and growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.

This report on the baby stroller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The baby stroller market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growth in online purchase of baby products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV.

Also, the baby stroller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ajoe1