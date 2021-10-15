Latin American Managed SD-WAN Services Market Report 2021: Market Revenues for 2020 Reached $142.4 Million, and 110,850 SD-WAN Sites are Operational Today

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Managed SD-WAN Services Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services market is in the nascent phase of the product life cycle. SD-WAN is attracting the attention of enterprises eager to leverage the business benefits the technology offers; for example, faster deployment of branch sites, cost savings from using private and public networks, optimized cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing. Market revenues for 2020 reached $142.4 million, and 110,850 SD-WAN sites are operational today.

SD-WANs application-aware routing capability positions companies to intelligently route their traffic over the best network solution available at any time, in accordance with internal policies. This means that enterprises do not have to depend solely on multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) links for multi-site connectivity, but instead can benefit from both private and public networks though hybrid networking.

Private networks provide greater security and reliability while internet connectivity provides cost-effective, extensive reach. The ability to ensure optimal application performance regardless of the underlying transport and to control branch-site routing policies remotely is especially attractive to industry verticals like retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and other verticals with widespread branch locations.

SD-WAN gives enterprises immense control over their WANs by enabling them to make changes to the network based on centrally defined application policies. The SD-WAN appliances are plug-and-play devices with zero-touch provisioning that auto-configure once connected to the network, thus dramatically reducing installation times.

The Latin American managed SD-WAN service market remains fragmented with network service providers (NSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators (Sis), and value-added resellers (VARs) competing for opportunities across business segments.

In this Radar, the publisher focuses on leading NSPs that have full-fledged managed SD-WAN offerings in the market. Service providers are primarily analyzed based on their managed SD-WAN portfolios, which include but are not limited to: choice of SD-WAN vendor solutions; the underlay choices; managed service support before, during, and after deployment; self-service portals and network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver on value-added services to create customer stickiness.

The competitive RadarT mapping is based on full-year 2020 quantitative data (a combination of operational sites and revenues) and features and functionalities that have been generally available in the market for at least 6 months.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy

Revenue Forecast - Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Operation Type - Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Overlay Revenue Forecast - Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Underlay Revenue Forecast - Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Customer Sites Forecast - Managed SD-WAN Services Market

2. Radar Report

Latin American Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Telmex (Mexico)

Claro (Colombia)

Embratel

Lumen

Millicom

Telefonica Brasil

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

