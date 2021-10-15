Silver Hammer Announces Appointment of Morgan Lekstrom as CEO and Alnesh Mohan as Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the “Company” or “Silver Hammer”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Lekstrom as CEO of the Company and Alnesh Mohan as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.



Morgan Lekstrom, currently serving as the President of Silver Hammer, will now assume the role of President and CEO and Alnesh Mohan, currently serving as the CFO of Silver Hammer, will now resume the role of Corporate Secretary. Michael Dake, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2017, will step down from his executive role and will remain as a director of Silver Hammer.

“We thank Michael for his service and expertise, including helping take Silver Hammer (formerly Lakewood Exploration) public and wish him success in his future endeavors,” stated Morgan Lekstrom. “I am excited to undertake the role of CEO, leading a team of industry experts as we grow and advance our portfolio of top-tier, US silver assets.”

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multi-mine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company’s Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Morgan Lekstrom, President

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada

604.908.1695 / investors@silverhammermining.com

