Consulting Magazine Recognizes FTI Consulting’s Stella Mendes and Caroline Parker as Women Leaders in Consulting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Stella Mendes, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, and Caroline Parker, a Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment, have been named to Consulting magazine’s Women Leaders in Consulting 2021 list. Ms. Mendes was recognized in the Leadership category, and Ms. Parker was recognized in the Client Service category.



“Stella and Caroline are leaders in their respective practices within the firm,” said Holly Paul, Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “Both Stella and Caroline are committed to educating and inspiring the next generation to shape the future of the consulting industry. It’s no surprise to me that Consulting magazine has recognized their continuous achievement.”

Based in New York, Ms. Mendes leads the firm’s Financial Services practice and has more than 25 years of diverse banking industry experience. She consults with clients on Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) and anti-money laundering (“AML”) best practices, performs reviews and enhancements of BSA, AML and Office of Foreign Assets Control risk assessments, and conducts AML investigations.

Based in Johannesburg, Ms. Parker oversees the management and strategic development of clients’ global and regional communications programs to deliver commercial success by protecting and enhancing brand reputation and value. She has worked with some of the leading names in her sectors, notably financial services and technology, across a range of stakeholders and disciplines, providing senior counsel and cross-border execution of corporate communications, transactions, capital markets activity and crisis communications across established and emerging markets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

