KIDS EAT FREE AT WING BOSS AND BIG DEAL BURGER

Dallas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention parents! The best deal in town is now being offered on kids’ burgers and chicken tenders, as both Big Deal Burger and Wing Boss introduce Kids Eat Free.

Start your week off with a free kid’s meal on Monday with Big Deal Burger. Enter code KEFBDB during your online checkout and your child will receive a free grilled cheese or cheeseburger – both come with a side and a Lil’ Yellow Cup. Mid-week will become a new favorite because every Wednesday, Wing Boss is offering a 2-chicken tender combo meal which comes with a side and a Lil’ Yellow Cup – just enter KEFWB during checkout. Both offers require a minimum purchase of $10 to receive the free kids’ meal.

Place all your orders with Big Deal Burger and Wing Boss online, unless you would like to visit our new 1,500-sqaure-foot Wing Boss restaurant at 3765 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas. We have everything covered to be the official wingman for your next gathering. Wing Boss Addison features a full-service bar, ample seating, a hickory aroma, fun atmosphere, and several TVs for fans to catch all the big games while sinking their teeth into delicious, finger-licking wings.

“Dickey’s is a family brand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger are excited to also offer kids eat free days, just like how Dickey’s has always given kids free meals on Sundays. It’s a way to say thank you to our guests for dining with us.”

*One Kids Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating restaurants, use code KEFBDB for Big Deal Burger each Monday, and KEFWB for Wing Boss on Wednesdays. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger (with the exception of the brick-and-mortar Wing Boss location in Addison, Texas). Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachments