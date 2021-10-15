MB Partners Announces Promotion of Key Personnel Masashi Nambu

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masashi Nambu will be responsible for overseeing all human resources functions, including recruitment and hiring, safety and compliance, training and development, maximizing employee productivity, and more.

Masashi Nambu has been a member of the People & Culture team at MB Partners for over seven years and became an integral part of the team very early on. He managed to climb the professional ladder with absolute adeptness and helped significantly improve the overall evolvement and running of the business.

Throughout his tenure, Masashi Nambu has been a vital part of the company's success, and it is anticipated that as People & Culture Manager, his input and work aggression will continue to shine through.

MB Partners has become a highly successful company, bringing together ethical and cultural qualities to achieve its unique corporate culture. As a result of this subtle combination, MB Partners can count itself among the leading players in the global wealth management industry.

MB Partners is a respected financial services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with an extensive research office located in London, United Kingdom. The company's workforce comprises seasoned investment advisors, research analysts, and other financial specialists who collaborate to offer industry-leading financial solutions to a global client base.

