Avanze Further Strengthens Senior Leadership by Roping in Melody Wright as SVP

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melody Wright has joined Avanze as senior vice president (SVP) of Compliance and Training, Avanze announced on Oct. 11.

Wright, a BFSI industry veteran of 22 years, began her mortgage career at GMAC ResCap (RFC), a subsidiary of what is now known as Ally Financial, in 2006. Her early roles were focused on large-scale corporate transitions and asset sales, investor relations, IPO preparation, and strategic alternative scenarios to avoid the fate of many of its competitors during the financial crisis.

She helped manage the historic day one filing for ResCap — the first time in history an organization continued to originate loans while in bankruptcy. ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May 2012 after years of trying to stay afloat. Wright coordinated with regulators, agencies, and across all business units to ensure no disruption from the filing so that loans would continue to fund and be properly serviced and employees could continue to come to work.

Wright left ResCap to pursue opportunities at non-bank servicers, which included managing servicing departments such as bankruptcy, claims, default reporting, attorney oversight, third-party oversight, document administration, and performing.

Wright joined a fintech company in 2019 and spent three years working with clients to design and implement innovative and integrative solutions in origination and servicing.

"I have a passion for technology and what it means for servicers and originators," Wright said. "Avanze is transforming how the post-closing process is done, and I am excited to bring my experience and passion to this new role."

She utilized her operational skills to stand up several large-scale operations, including an imaging and indexing platform for a top-five bank that at peak processed over one million pages daily.

"We are delighted to have someone with Melody's career record and experience leading our compliance and training departments," said Auvese Pasha, CEO of Avanze. "We are excited for what the future holds with Melody in the company, as we continue to strive for innovation and simplify mortgage services with smart technology."



About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the title and mortgage industry with analytics and compliance; supported by domestic and hybrid delivery models. The Avanze team provides intelligent digital products and services for origination, title and settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business. Avanze's domain experts simplify the complexities of the mortgage loan cycle by delivering systematic solutions that help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, maintain high quality and achieve greater customer satisfaction, thereby enabling clients to retain and expand their respective customer bases. Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization. Learn more at avanzegroup.com.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

Mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Melody Wright









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment