Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Human Genetics Presentations Featuring Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference lineup of customer posters and presentations featuring OGM. The customer posters and presentations span genetic disease applications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and postnatal, as well as cancer research applications including pediatric brain tumors and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The ASHG conference is being held virtually this year and runs from Monday, October 18, 2021 to Friday, October 22, 2021.



Talks featuring Bionano Genomics OGM solutions include research into how structural variation contributes to the cause of ALS; inverted genomic triplication structures; and a multi-site clinical validation study of constitutional postnatal SV, CNV and repeat array sizing, as well as findings of SVs in pediatric brain tumors, and epigenetics. Below is a list of customer presentations featuring OGM at this year’s ASHG conference.

OGM Application Area Presenter Affiliation Presentation Title Inherited Genetic Disorders Dr. C.M. Grochowski Baylor College of Medicine Inverted genomic triplication structures: two breakpoint junctions, several possibilities Dr. Emily McCann Macquarie Univ. Ctr. for MND Research, Sydney, Australia Development of a discovery pipeline for structural variation contributing to the cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Agusta University, Praxisgenomics, University of Iowa Hospital Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Postnatal SV, CNV, and Repeat Array Sizing: A Multisite Clinical Validation Study Dr. Ravindra Kolhe Augusta University Large-Scale, Multi-site, Postnatal Studies on Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) Hematological Malignancies Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna MD Anderson Cancer Center Optical Genome Mapping Improves the Clinically Relevant Structural Variant Detection in MDS Dr. Gordana Raca Children's Hospital Los Angeles Utilization of Optical Genome Mapping in Detection and Characterization of Rare Genetic Markers in Pediatric Leukemias Solid Tumor Analysis Dr. Miriam Bornhorst Children’s National Hospital Optical genome mapping reveals novel structural variants in pediatric brain tumors Epigenetics Application Dr. Surajit Bhattacharya Children’s National Hospital Utilization of Dual-Label Optical Genome Mapping for genetic/epigenetic diagnosis

“We are delighted to see the broad range of presentations on OGM at ASHG this year,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Our customers continue to push forward conducting cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we are excited for them to share their research with the ASHG community. Congratulations to the authors on their work and the recognition that comes with delivering presentations at this important conference.”

For more details and to register for this online event please go to: https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2021meeting/

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr® system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing; it also provides diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables scientists and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano offers genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for more than nine years and has performed more than 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com or lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and content of the posters and presentations regarding OGM to be presented at the ASHG conference. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the accuracy of customer posters and presentations to be presented; observations from studies covered by the posters and presentations may not be replicated; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com



Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com



Media Relations:

Michael Sullivan

Seismic

+1 (503) 799-7520

michael@teamseismic.com

