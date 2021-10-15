India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report 2021: Market Grew at a CAGR of 49.2% During 2016-2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India disposable medical gloves market grew at a CAGR of 49.2% during the historical period of 2016-2020 to attain a value of about INR 4,365.9 crore in 2020.



Over the past few years, various disposable gloves have been developed, such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others, which uniquely benefit conventional gloves, increasing their applications in various food services, clean rooms, industrial applications, and other industries. Due to increased health awareness among people, the Indian healthcare industry is experiencing significant expansion. As a result, the potential for developing disposable glove manufacturing facilities around the country has grown.

The market growth for disposable medical gloves in India can be attributed to the wide applicability of disposable gloves in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, and chemical industries. In addition, the market witnessed robust growth in the region during the outburst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country emphasised personal hygiene products such as sanitisers and gloves, which augmented the overall market growth of disposable gloves.



Government investments and rising awareness regarding the importance of disposable medical gloves in healthcare institutions are augmenting the market growth in the country. Medical gloves are growing in popularity due to rising concerns about safety and sanitation, strict laws on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and an increase in the number of hospitals.

In addition, government-mandated regulations propelled healthcare workers to include disposable gloves while treating patients and handling specimens, among other uses, which further invigorated market growth in the region.



Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Narang Medical Limited,

Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.,

Njavallil Latex Private Limited,

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Wonder Products Co.

Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.

GPC Medical Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 India



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 India Disposable Medical Gloves Historical Market (2016-2020)

8.3 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast (2021-2026)

8.4 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Form

8.4.1 Powdered

8.4.2 Non-Powdered

8.5 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Raw Material

8.5.1 Latex

8.5.2 Nitrile Rubber

8.5.3 Vinyl Rubber

8.5.4 Polyisoprene

8.5.5 Neoprene

8.5.6 Polyethylene

8.6 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Application

8.6.1 Examination Gloves

8.6.2 Surgical Gloves

8.7 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by End Use

8.7.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.7.2 Diagnostics and Pathology Labs

8.8 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Distribution Channel

8.9 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Region



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Company Profiles

