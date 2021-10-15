Custom Cycling Jersey USA – Easy Fast Customizable Design And Delivery Announced

Lincoln, United States, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With Champion System USA’s latest release, customers can find pro-grade aerodynamic attire for cycling races that can be fully adapted to their unique needs. Design support is available, and each project is fully adaptable to ensure the customer’s vision is realized.

Traditionally, custom cycling apparel has been expensive due to the demands of the creation process. Champion System USA changes the narrative with no cost for setup, revisions, color changes, or printing placement.

Each stage of the service has been simplified, so customers don’t need any artistic experience to enjoy creating their bespoke jersey. Customers can use the Design Concept Library to select their base design, and tailor the style and imagery to their requirements.

In the new line, options include the Apex+ Aero Jersey, Apex+ Pro Jersey, Apex+ Lite Jersey, and a zipperless option for a comfortable fit. The Performance Collection and Tech Collection are also available through the online store.

Champion System uses a lightweight, breathable fabric for close fit and optimal race-day performance. Features include a silicone-injected hem, set-in sleeves, and cutting-edge fabric development for enhanced airflow while riding.

Customers have the added benefit of a completely flexible ordering process. Teams can order in bulk to showcase their brand, while smaller orders can also be catered for, with mix-and-match minimums available across clothing styles.

Champion System has been operating internationally for over 15 years, and now brings its latest jersey design range to US customers. The team is known for its innovation, creativity, and dedication to customer service.

The company’s core goal is to be an industry leader in the custom apparel space. Along with its latest cycling range, it also offers gear for triathlons and running, along with other fitness accessories.

A spokesperson for the company states: “We took the heavy lifting out of the design process for you with the range of design concepts in our design library. Simply choose which concept you like, the colors you want it in, and let your account manager know. They’ll get it started for you.”

