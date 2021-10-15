O Museum will Premiere a Streaming Documentary Featuring Grammy and Oscar Award-Winning Artists on October 24

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O Museum in the Mansion, the Washington, DC home-away-from-home of Mrs. Rosa Parks, for over 10 years, will debut ‘Every Step Tells A Story,’ on Sunday, October 24 to raise funds for the Museum’s critical work to address diversity and inclusion.

The behind-the-scenes look examines the O Museum's support of artists and heroes who advance the arts and human rights. The documentary features Grammy Award winners Emmylou Harris, Ranky Tanky, Jesse Colin Young, Chuck Leavell and more. The event will also feature an online auction where donors can bid on vacations, memorabilia, and an original song created by Academy and Grammy Award winner Paul Williams.

Virtual tables for this landmark event are available to purchase at www.omuseum.org/OTableHost.

Individual virtual seats are also available at www.omuseum.org/everysteptix. Additional information is available at www.everysteptellsastory.org.

“This event will promote understanding and unity through the arts,” said HH Leonards, Founder of O Museum in the Mansion. “From gender and politics to religion and race — the world is more divided today than ever. The arts have the power to unite people across communities and around the world — the arts can teach, they can heal, and they can change hearts.”

Funds raised from the premiere and the online auction will support the Museum’s mission to address human rights, disparities, and systemic racism through education and self-empowerment programs that drive civic responsibility and heal the soul through music and storytelling.

The Museum, a 20th century Civil Rights site on the African-American Heritage Trail, is instrumental in the new “51 Steps to Freedom” Trail. The program combines history, art, and culture to connect prominent Civil Rights sites from The African American Heritage Trail (and other historical, religious, and cultural places) to tell the story of Washington, DC’s — and America’s — journey since 1791 for equality and representation.

About the O Museum in the Mansion

Opened in 1980, the O Museum has hosted 1.5 million visitors at its Dupont Circle location and has been the site of events that have raised over $100 million for other nonprofit organizations. Its signature “Artists and Heroes in Residence” program has honored and hosted various people, including civil rights icon, Mrs. Rosa Parks, who spent a decade in DC using the facility as her home base.

Every year for the past 40+ years, the O Street Mansion has provided, on average, over 1,000 free room nights a year via the Artist & Heroes Programs. The O Street Museum provides a haven for soldiers, service people, first responders, and all those who are giving of themselves to serve others.

A book written by founder HH Leonards about her personal remembrances of Mrs. Parks will be published in December by R.H. Boyd Publishing Corp.