Arosa Acquires Centerpeace Home HealthCare & Companion Services

Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arosa has acquired Centerpeace Home HealthCare & Companion Services (CenterPeace), a premier home care provider located in Fuquay-Varina. Founded in 2005, CenterPeace has employed over 100 caregivers and provided home care and companion care to seniors in Wake, Johnston, Harnett, Durham and Chatham counties. Its operations will merge with Arosa’s existing Triangle team which has been serving the region for over 20 years.

“I’ve wanted to leave our existing clients and employees with someone that sincerely believes in quality care of clients, and also believes that our employees are one of their greatest assets. Additionally, the desire was to leave both in the hands of an entity with integrity. I am confident and blessed of God that both have been accomplished by entrusting what CenterPeace has become to our clients, employees, this community and surrounding communities — to Arosa. They are committed to positively impacting the lives of their clients, employees and community,” said Genel Webb, Founding Owner / Administrator of CenterPeace. Co-owner and Administrator, Tammy Hayes will be joining Arosa as an RN Care Manager for the Triangle region.

Experts on Aging

Arosa’s integrated model ‘elevates care’ through the formation of teams, which consist of care professionals (caregivers, care consultants, care managers, and care specialists), who work together to craft and implement tailored care plans for clients and their families. Many of these teams have served the local communities for years (if not decades) and offer invaluable knowledge to clients and families throughout life’s aging journey.

In addition to its dedicated caregiving workforce, Arosa employs over 70 care managers across the country. These certified professionals are experienced in a variety of fields that focus on issues related to aging and/or disability; many of whom are credentialed in gerontology, social work, mental health, nursing, physical therapy, and psychology.

“Having lived in Fuquay for the past 25 years, I have appreciated CenterPeace's tremendous reputation in the community. They are known for their compassion and dedication to providing the best care possible. With this acquisition, I am honored that they are now a part of the Arosa family,” said Barbara Patterson, Triangle Area Director.

Additional Expansion

With this acquisition, Arosa has grown to 27 locations across 8 states: California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Since January, it has also opened offices in San Francisco, CA, Pasadena, CA, Shelbyville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN.







Arosa Triangle Locations

Durham: 617 Morehead Ave., Durham, NC 27707

Fuquay-Varina: 1509 N Main St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Raleigh: 1540 Sunday Drive, Suite 216, Raleigh, NC 27607





www.arosacare.com





