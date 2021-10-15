Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine condition monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Machine condition monitoring refers to the process of monitoring and measuring the temperature, humidity and pressure in mechanical equipment. It is commonly used in pumps, rotating and electric motors, internal combustion engines (ICEs) and presses. This involves vibration monitoring, corrosion monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound emission and motor current analysis. These processes aid in predicting the mechanical wear and tear and diagnosing the site of unwanted noise, vibration, and heat generation that can damage the machine's components. Apart from this, they also enable proper scheduling of maintenance programs, minimizing the severity of machine downtime and ensuring the safety of the equipment.



Increasing digitization, along with significant growth in the oil and gas, automotive, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, food and beverage and marine industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of secure cloud computing platforms, wireless technologies and the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding preventive maintenance among the masses is also driving the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of vibration monitoring systems that are used for measuring oscillations of components, such as belts, gears, bearings, drive motors and other parts, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural developments, along with the increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global machine condition monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Monitoring Technique

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission

Motor Current Analysis

Breakup by Offering

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Metals and Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bruel & Kjar Vibro GmbH (Spectris Plc), Emerson Electric Co., Flir Systems, Fluke Corporation (Fortive), General Electric, Honeywell International, National Instruments, Parker Hannifin, PCB Piezotronics (MTS Systems Corporation), Rockwell Automation, Schaeffler Group, SKF, Symphony AzimaAI and Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies (Amphenol Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global machine condition monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global machine condition monitoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the monitoring technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global machine condition monitoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

