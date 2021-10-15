The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Expands Flagship Portfolio in Strong Sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Within the Water Trend: Sales of Alkaline Water Sales Rising High.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/YZVNt

COVID-19 reshaped some aspects of how the world transacts, with certain sales channels stronger now than before the pandemic, including e-commerce, big box and warehouse clubs. Consumer package goods (CPG) companies are adapting to, taking advantage of and making moves in these channels. Other markets that took a hit because of COVID-19, such as hospitality, food services and travel, are coming back to full strength, which creates more opportunities for CPG companies to expand distribution and sales against the backdrop of shifting consumer habits to emphasize health as these channels aim to re-energize revenue.

As counterintuitive as it may sound, crises create some strong sectors, and alkaline water seems to be a benefactor of a confluence of market drivers. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)(CSE: WTER) is already a dominant player in the market and is strategically expanding its flagship Alkaline88(R) portfolio into the aforementioned channels via new targeted distribution points. The company is aggressively growing, adding key personnel, expanding infrastructure and developing new products tapping lucrative emerging markets.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies.

To learn more about the company, visit https://TheAlkalineWaterCo.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WTER are available in the company's newsroom at http://nnw.fm/WTER

