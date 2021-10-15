Sensus Healthcare to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest

BOCA RATON, Fla, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Joseph Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer of Sensus Healthcare will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest being held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Professional investors are invited to register here in advance of the event. A replay of the virtual fireside chat will be available for professional investors for 48 hours beginning shortly after the live program in the Investors section of Sensus Healthcare’s website.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

