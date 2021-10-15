Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Presentation at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that three abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program and one health outcomes research abstract have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place virtually from November 12-15, 2021.

Among the accepted abstracts is an oral presentation of new data from a Phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218, an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference (RNAi), alone and in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a (PEG-IFNα), an approved immunomodulator for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), for the potential functional cure of chronic HBV infection.

Additionally, two poster presentations will highlight pre-clinical and clinical data for VIR-3434, an investigational HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit HBV entry into cells, reduce the number of virion and subvirion particles in the blood, and potentially function as a therapeutic T cell vaccine. A third poster presentation will focus on the impact of chronic HBV and its treatments on patients’ lives, as well as the perceived value of a functional cure.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Preliminary results from a Phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218 alone and in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection (Abstract #26144; Publication #93)

Session: Parallel 13; Novel HBV Therapies and Approaches

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 am – 11:30 am EST

Presenter: Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong

Poster Presentations:

Title: Rapid HBsAg reduction in chronic hepatitis B virus infection: Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study evaluating a single dose of VIR-3434, a novel neutralizing, vaccinal monoclonal antibody (Abstract #28863; Publication #839)

Session: Hepatitis B Therapeutics: New Agents

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 am EST

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Title: Preclinical characterization of VIR-3434, a monoclonal antibody neutralizing hepatitis B virus that facilitates FcgR-mediated elimination of HBsAg (Abstract #28934; Publication #838)

Session: Hepatitis B Therapeutics: New Agents

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 am EST

Presenter: Florian A. Lempp, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Vir Biotechnology

Title: Understanding patient experiences with chronic hepatitis B virus and its treatments (Abstract #28731; Publication #683)

Session: Health Services and Public Health Research

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 am EST

Presenter: Dana DiBenedetti, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Executive Director, Patient Centered Outcomes Assessment, RTI Health Solutions

About VIR-2218

VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the company’s collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trial.

About VIR-3434

VIR-3434 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block entry of all 10 genotypes of HBV into hepatocytes and reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. VIR-3434, which has been Fc engineered to potentially function as a T cell vaccine against HBV in infected patients, also incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ in order to have an extended half-life.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “aim,” “could” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the presentation of data from its VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 clinical trials and the potential benefits of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials, difficulties in obtaining regulatory approval, difficulties in collaborating with other companies, challenges in accessing manufacturing capacity, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected, successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors, changes in expected or existing competition, delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes or other external factors, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.