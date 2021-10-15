Insights on the Cosmetic Packaging Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Material Type, Capacity, Cosmetic Type and Region

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cosmetic packaging market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cosmetic products are usually available in different layers of packaging, including primary, secondary and tertiary. Primary packaging holds the content, while secondary packaging is used to group primary packages. They contain labels that carry necessary information about the products, such as the name and address of the distributor, ingredients, batch number, expiration dates, warnings, and instructions. The tertiary packaging is used to protect products from hazards, which they can be exposed to during transportation, bulk handling and warehouse storage. Also, cosmetic packaging is made using durable materials to preserve the products from radiation damage and mold growth.



Inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media and increasing focus on physical appearances are escalating the demand for premium cosmetic products. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the cosmetic packaging market growth. The introduction of travel-sized packaging to provide enhanced convenience to consumers is also favoring the market growth. Apart from this, with the rising trend of sustainable fashion and natural cosmetics, several manufacturers are introducing push-up tubes and bamboo jars made with eco-friendly and recyclable materials. They are also adopting innovative strategies, such as developing tree-free paper with waste limestone from construction materials, to reduce the environmental impact of the packaging. With advancements in airless packaging and 3D-printing technology, several companies are even allowing individuals to customize products according to their needs. In addition to this, with growing concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission through packaging surfaces, these companies are focusing on packaging coatings that are antimicrobial and can be disinfected through ultraviolet (UV) rays.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cosmetic packaging market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, capacity and cosmetic type.



Breakup by Product Type

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Metal Containers

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Tubes and Sticks

Caps and Closures

Others

Breakup by Material Type

Glass Packaging

Metal Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Paper Packaging

Others

Breakup by Capacity

< 50 ml

50- 100 ml

100 - 150 ml

150 - 200 ml

> 200 ml

Breakup by Cosmetic Type

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Men's Grooming

Deodorants

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Albea Cosmetics America Inc., Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Cosmopak Corp., DS Smith PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited), Huhtamaki Oyj, Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL) and Sonoco Products Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cosmetic packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cosmetic packaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cosmetic type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cosmetic packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Plastic Bottles and Containers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Glass Bottles and Containers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Metal Containers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Folding Cartons

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Corrugated Boxes

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Tubes and Sticks

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Caps and Closures

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Glass Packaging

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal Packaging

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plastic Packaging

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Paper Packaging

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Capacity

8.1 < 50 ml

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 50- 100 ml

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 100 - 150 ml

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 150 - 200 ml

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 > 200 ml

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Cosmetic Type

9.1 Hair Care

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Color Cosmetics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Skin Care

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Men's Grooming

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Deodorants

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Albea Cosmetics America Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Amcor PLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 AptarGroup Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Berry Global Group Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Cosmopak Corp.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 DS Smith PLC

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Gerresheimer AG

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Sonoco Products Company

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiaauu