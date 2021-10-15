Worldwide Terrestrial Laser Scanning Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3D Systems, Creaform and FARO Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.
Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor which is expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global terrestrial laser scanning market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, solution, technology, laser type and application.
Breakup by Solution
- Scanning Systems
- Scanning Services
Breakup by Technology
- Phase-Shift
- Pulse-Based
- Optical Triangulation
Breakup by Laser Type
- Diode
- Fiber
- Solid-State
Breakup by Application
- Building Information Modeling
- Topographical Survey
- Forestry and Agricultural Survey
- Mining Survey
- Construction Survey
- Research and Engineering
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Scanning Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Scanning Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Phase-Shift
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pulse-Based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Optical Triangulation
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Laser Type
8.1 Diode
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Fiber
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Solid-State
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Building Information Modeling
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Topographical Survey
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Forestry and Agricultural Survey
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Mining Survey
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Construction Survey
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Research and Engineering
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 FARO Technologies Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Fugro N.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Hexagon AB
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Leica Geosystems
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Maptek
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Topcon Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 Trimble Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 Zoller + Frohlich GmbH
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unp047