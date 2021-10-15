Worldwide Terrestrial Laser Scanning Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3D Systems, Creaform and FARO Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.



Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor which is expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global terrestrial laser scanning market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, solution, technology, laser type and application.



Breakup by Solution

Scanning Systems

Scanning Services

Breakup by Technology

Phase-Shift

Pulse-Based

Optical Triangulation

Breakup by Laser Type

Diode

Fiber

Solid-State

Breakup by Application

Building Information Modeling

Topographical Survey

Forestry and Agricultural Survey

Mining Survey

Construction Survey

Research and Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Scanning Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Scanning Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Phase-Shift

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pulse-Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Optical Triangulation

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Laser Type

8.1 Diode

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fiber

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Solid-State

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Building Information Modeling

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Topographical Survey

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Forestry and Agricultural Survey

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mining Survey

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Construction Survey

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Research and Engineering

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 FARO Technologies Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Fugro N.V.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hexagon AB

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Leica Geosystems

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Maptek

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Topcon Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Trimble Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Zoller + Frohlich GmbH

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



