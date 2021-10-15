Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), as part of Customer Service Week, recognized the contributions of its nearly 60,000 associates worldwide – including some 37,000 customer support associates. Those associates engage in more than 200 million customer interactions and over 1 billion customer communications each year. The interactions are delivered in 20 core languages from 100 global locations and serve a variety of industries including transportation, banking, healthcare, retail, travel, and government programs.



“Customer service is an integral part of what Conduent does — each hour, every day, all year — but that service is so much more than associates answering questions, providing information, or solving problems,” said Cliff Skelton, President and CEO of Conduent. “Customer service is embedded in our culture where all associates at Conduent are working to help our clients, their customers and their teammates every day. Customer Service Week is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for our associates across the company.”

There were many inspiring stories shared that showcased how Conduent associates went beyond “typical” customer care and support, including:

Salvaging lost audio files of a customer’s deceased loved one

Implementing a portal, and other tools to improve the employee experience for a large client in 40 countries

Applying nursing experience to help get critical medical assistance for a caller during a support call



“At Conduent, we deliver outstanding service through those that work with customers every day and those that work behind the scenes to support them,” added Randall King, Group President, Customer Experience Management. “Our associates are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations and truly making a difference in the lives of millions every day.”

Customer Service Week is an international event devoted to recognizing the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers. Held annually during the first full week in October, Customer Service Week is celebrated in all 50 states and over 60 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

