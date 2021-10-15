Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event Unleashes Creativity, Sustainability on Demand: “Not Fast Fashion, But Extraordinary Fashion, Quickly”

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that registration is now open for Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event, taking place November 2nd – 5th in Los Angeles, California. Celebrating fashion technology innovation, this exhibition showcases Kornit’s visionary alternative model for creating environmentally-responsible fashion that unleashes endless creativity, driven by real-time demand, eliminating waste while transcending supply chain challenges—the future of fashion, delivered by digital.



Demonstrating Kornit’s far-reaching capabilities for maximizing creativity while minimizing carbon footprint, the event will include a fashion runway presentation incorporating 22 visionary fashion designers, in 17 individual shows spanning all four days of the event. With an eye towards reflecting diversity in all forms—age, size, height, ethnicity, and gender—each designer will debut new collections produced with end-to-end digital means, in a fraction of the time normally required, sustainably and with exponentially more design freedom. Collections include designs by Vivi Bellaish, threeASFOUR, Guvanch NYC, Naot, Asher Levine, and others from Los Angeles, New York, Tel Aviv, Paris, and elsewhere around the globe.

Incorporating commercial, design, and manufacturing aspects of the fashion industry, Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event will present numerous Kornit partners and customers who are streamlining the end-to-end production experience for localized production on demand, rendering traditional, forecast-based production models obsolete.

Attendees will experience:

Proven strategies for shortening production cycles, to capitalize on fast-changing demand driven by consumers themselves.

Taking concepts from creative inspiration to repeatable finished pieces in mere hours – growing sales channels while eliminating overstocks.

Tips for effective e-commerce to sell more, increasing margins and revenue while offering unlimited virtual inventories and products.

A visit to a newly-formed Digital Urban Factory giving new life to a once-thriving analog factory – realizing Kornit’s vision of nearshoring by connecting global brands with local fulfillers.

Networking, and learning from, like-minded peers and industry leaders focused on digital transformation, sustainability, demand creation, and fashion.



“We’re writing the operating system for sustainable fashion on demand, and those who join us in L.A. will witness firsthand that environmentally and socially responsible production is here, offering superior quality, profitability due to a waste-free approach, and more creative freedom than ever,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit Digital Chief Marketing Officer. “They’ll see how Kornit’s customers succeed and grow by putting these digital production strategies into practice, eliminating supply chain vulnerability and inventory limitations to provide a frictionless experience that’s more efficient, more responsive to a dynamic marketplace, better suited to today’s web-driven consumer, and more adaptable to meet unforeseen challenges. Sustainable, unbridled inspiration is ready to wear—not fast fashion, but extraordinary fashion, quickly.”

Register today to attend Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com