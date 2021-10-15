Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Americom Technology, Inc. to Crestone Services Group, LLC

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Americom Technology, Inc. by Crestone Services Group, LLC.



Americom, founded in 1981 and based in West Valley City, UT, specializes in the deployment of fiber optics, power lines, utilities, and ISP cabling for wireless and data systems. In addition, the company designs and builds customized data centers, call centers and operation centers across the Western US.

The company will continue to operate as Americom Technology and be led by President and Founder Pat Richter. "Joining Crestone accomplishes two important goals for Americom, it ensures the continuation of our successful legacy, and provides us the additional resources to keep up with the increasing demand for our services. Crestone is a great strategic fit, and we are excited for the next 40 years,” Pat said.

Crestone was formed in 2015 to develop a leading infrastructure services company pursuing strategic acquisitions in the communications, power, and gas utility markets. To date, the Company has completed fourteen acquisitions of businesses supporting communications carriers and public utility owners.

