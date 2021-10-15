Fusion Fuel Announces Senior Hires as Company Strengthens Core Capabilities, Prepares to Expand Geographic Footprint

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced a number of senior appointments that will help position the Company to better navigate the increasingly dynamic hydrogen market and meet the growing demand for its solar-to-green hydrogen technology.



The new hires – Mario Garma, Gavin Jones, Cátia Carvalho and Luís Castanheira – will all serve as new department heads, broadening the Company’s geographic footprint, corporate functions and importantly continuing to strengthen the Group’s R&D program, which sits at the core of Fusion Fuel's competitive advantage.

Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Fusion Fuel’s Chief Financial Officer, offered his thoughts on the new hires: “We are excited to welcome these immensely talented individuals to the Fusion Fuel team. This is a critical time for the Company as we begin to ramp up our commercial operations across the globe. We are seeing a remarkable amount of commercial interest in our HEVO-SOLAR solution, driven in part by the spike in natural gas and electricity prices, which has drastically altered the economics of grey hydrogen and grid-based green hydrogen production. While energy prices may normalize, we are confident that green hydrogen is the only viable solution to the decarbonization challenges the world faces. The strong leadership team we are building will position us to deliver on our growth ambitions in markets where green hydrogen is a strategic priority, both within and outside of Europe.”

Mario Garma, Head of EMEA, Member of the Executive Committee – Mario has more than 17 years of experience in the industrial gases industry at Air Products. During his tenure, Mario’s work has focused primarily on strategic planning, operations and energy management, and production process improvement. While at Air Products, he held several roles, most recently as Head of Development of Strategic Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen for Southern Europe and previously was Production and Energy Manager for Southern Europe, Process Engineer, as well as Asset Development Manager where he led the infrastructure development process for entry into the Moroccan market.





Gavin Jones, Chief Accounting Officer – Gavin joins us after more than 13 years at KPMG in Ireland where he held multiple management positions, most recently as a Director in the Audit and Assurance Practice. Gavin is responsible for Group accounting and oversees the development of our new office in Ireland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Human Resource Management from the National College of Ireland and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland (ACA).





Cátia Carvalho, Head of Human Resources – Cátia has more than 15 years of experience in HR Management and in setting up new HR functions and People Strategies, both in Portugal and abroad. She has worked across multiple industries including as Hospitality, Luxury Goods, Specialized Retail, Telecommunications and Consultancy.





Luís Castanheira, Senior R&D Engineer – Luís will lead Fusion Fuel’s R&D efforts in the electrochemical and membrane space. Luís joins us from Symbio, a joint venture between Michelin and Faurecia, where he was focused on the R&D and industrialization of fuel cell electrodes for automotive applications. Prior to that, he worked at the National Physical Laboratory in London, where he developed diagnostic methods for fuel cells and electrolyzers. He began his career in hydrogen at Axane, a subsidiary of Air Liquide Energies, where he was focused on PEM fuel cell R&D. Luís obtained his doctoral degree from the Institute of Technology in Grenoble, France.



About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen technology. Fusion has created a revolutionary, integrated solar-to-hydrogen solution that enables off-grid production of hydrogen with zero carbon-emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Fusion Fuel has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Fusion Fuel believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in Fusion Fuel’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2021) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Fusion Fuel herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Fusion Fuel to predict all of them. Fusion Fuel undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

