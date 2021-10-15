gorjana Expands Retail Footprint into D.C. Metro Area this Fall

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gorjana , the popular Laguna Beach based jewelry brand, announces the brand is headed to the D.C. Metro area with two new storefronts in Georgetown and Bethesda. The Southern California jewelry designer known for her effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail expansion with M Street Georgetown and Bethesda Row adding to the brand's footprint on the East Coast and totaling 23 retail shops across the country.



Set in the bustling Bethesda and Georgetown shopping neighborhoods, gorjana’s coastal design elements and welcoming, airy space will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections from best-selling layering sets to fine jewelry. The two new gorjana storefronts are outfitted with signature details including light, mango wood finishes, brass hardware details, live greenery and blue, bohemian shibori fabrics reminiscent of the Pacific Ocean.

“Currently, D.C. and Bethesda represent one of our top metropolitan e-commerce regions so we are thrilled to bring our branded retail store experience to these communities. We want to share pieces of our home in Laguna Beach with every community we become a part of and the D.C. metro area is going to get that in a really big and beautiful way,” said Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, gorjana co-founders. “These locations will be centralized to a handful of other great retail and dining options and we’re really looking forward to becoming a part of these lively communities.”

“We look forward to having gorjana join the Georgetown neighborhood as part of their exciting expansion across the country,” said Philippe Lanier, Principal at EastBanc, the landlord of the majority of retail property in Georgetown, D.C.’s most prominent shopping district. “gorjana is one of many national brands who have recently chosen Georgetown for their next brick and mortar location and we look forward to continuing to work with brands like theirs that provide local customers with engaging in-store experiences and new products to discover.”

“The opening of gorjana is a part of an exciting list of openings and announcements to Bethesda Row, that will include great additions to the types of brands and products where our customers and neighbors love to shop and dine,” says Vanessa Mendoza, Senior Director with Federal.

Both expected to open October 2021, these new locations will continue expansion of the brand’s retail reach which will continue to add exciting new locations throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. Guests will be able to take advantage of on-site bespoke engraving while shopping the latest gorjana collections, fine jewelry as well as their leading core items with prices ranging from $38 to $700.

Bethesda Row:

Opening October 15th

Address: 4810 Bethesda Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Hours: Mon - Thurs: 10am - 7pm; Fri - Sat: 10am - 8pm; Sun: 11am - 6pm

Georgetown:

Opening October 15th

Address: 3029 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. 2007

Hours: Mon - Thurs: 10am - 7pm; Fri - Sat: 10am - 8pm; Sun: 11am - 6pm

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by both Gorjana and Jason. The eponymous line is intentionally designed to mix, match and layer. Many of the designs are versatile and feature adjustable clasps and sliding beads, which allows the wearer to make each piece their own.

About EastBanc

EastBanc, Inc. specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment, and management of commercial real estate assets. The firm's long-term appreciation strategy emphasizes the creation of enterprise value in specific markets through targeted deployment of investor capital. The cornerstone of EastBanc's enterprise value strategy incorporates its unique ability to influence sizable portions of urban streetscape with significant capital upgrades and master-planned leasing. With an emphasis on urban mixed-use investment, EastBanc's developments include upscale retail, luxury residential, Trophy office, and luxury hotel property types. For more information, visit: www.eastbanc.com.

About Bethesda Row, a Federal Neighborhood

Bethesda Row is located in Montgomery County at the intersection of Bethesda Avenue and Arlington Road in Bethesda, MD. Celebrating 25 years in 2019, Bethesda Row has a total of 536,000 square feet of mixed-use space. The neighborhood is home to best in class restaurants and retail including sweetgreen, lululemon, Raku, Sassanova, Mon Ami Gabi, The Apple Store, Levain Bakery, Aveda, drybar, Equinox, Bluemercury, Warby Parker, Framebridge, Landmark Theatre, Uncle Julio’s, Williams-Sonoma, Serena & Lily, and Anthropologie Co., among many others. With premier Class-A office space in the heart of the neighborhood, the Offices at Bethesda Row count among its tenants Prudential, MidCap Financial Services, Eat The Change, Riverbed Technology, and Broad Street Realty. There is also a residential community, Upstairs at Bethesda Row. For additional information about Bethesda Row, visit www.bethesdarow.com.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com .

