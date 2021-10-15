OTC:DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed 2 highly sophisticated mobile applications in sports predictions and a digital wallet encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Crypto / Blockchain. The technology behind the apps has patents applied for. While the company eagerly waits for its imminent gambling licenses, Swifty is preparing to launch the product during Quarter 4 of 2021, initially on a country-by-country basis and on a global basis through 2022.



The apps all work symbiotically and seamlessly, paving the way for future applications in the Swifty ecosystem that are being uniquely developed to enhance the user operability of several modern day financial applications, tasks and interests.

The company is lead by Chief Executive Officer James Gibbons from the UK based in Dubai. James is at the forefront of technology globally, having developed “consumadeal”, a forerunner to Groupon, and sold it to a US software house who rebranded it and there after was an instrumental part of the Development team who developed the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (Stock market) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, followed by his last role as Senior Director of Digital Experience at the Dubai Expo 2020 which is the largest exhibition in the world running for 6 months which demonstrates the most advanced IT, AI and Digital technology ever seen globally. James has been running teams of hundreds of developers and contractors for the past decade delivering some of the most advanced financial and capital markets technology and digital experience applications.

The company develops the apps and technology in-house with its development team primarily in Dubai. Technically, the team currently consists of 10 full time developers and is expected to double over the coming 6 months and is supported by a number of expert freelance developers and administration support staff. The majority of the team have been selectively recruited, and have world specialist skills with experience working in major financial software houses such as Accenture on high pressure high performance global projects, many of them having worked with James for the past decade.

In addition to the additional 10 developers that will be recruited over the coming 6 months, Swifty will recruit up to 50 back office staff over the coming 6 to 12 months globally to cover all the time zones as the global rollout occurs. These roles include marketing, compliance, customer service, legal and trading desk. The company buys in the data feed and risk profiling from one of the world’s leading sports data providers which includes more than 7,000 leagues including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB. Additionally in the near medium term the company will offer predictions on lifestyle betting such as signing competitions, dance shows, reality TV shows and more as well as allowing users to create their own peer to peer bets, betting against each other; and for this there is very little live data available, so the company will develop its own data with the help of AI, in-house statisticians, in-house risk profiling and its own trading desk.

Over the coming months the company will also be recruiting and strengthening its board of directors in preparation of it grooming itself for the big boards. Negotiations are already underway with 2 highly experienced and well-known potential board members in this space and we hope to conclude agreements with them over the coming quarter.

The company is expecting its first gambling licenses to be approved very shortly, while there are several more licenses for other territories under way including several USA states, which will be on going through 2022 as each state is approved. The company is expecting to release news very soon laying out details about the licensing and first license approval as well as official invitation for the public to pre-register for its public beta testing.

SWIFTY CEO James Gibbons commented: “We are creating world class products with unicorn potential and for that we must build one of the best teams and boards in the world by only hiring the best of the best. People who are not scared to break boundaries and find ways to deliver the seemingly impossible. We are successfully creating the Ferrari of development teams and now we will do the same with our back office and board of directors. The team is out performing every expectation at the moment and I’m looking forward to the current recruitment drive.”

The company has achieved and is achieving milestones on a daily basis now as momentum grows; the updates will be released over multiple news and PR releases now that the products are close to release. We invite you to follow us on Twitter, Telegram and Linkedin for regular real time updates.

For further information on the company’s latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Twitter : @swiftyglobal

Telegram : @swiftyglobal

Email: hello@swifty.global

Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

