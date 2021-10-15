Chinese Premier Visited EHang Exhibition Booth at the China Import and Export Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 130th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") officially kicked off on October 14th in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was in attendance at the opening ceremony and visited the exhibition booth of EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company. Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, introduced the Company’s self-developed autonomous air mobility solutions to the Premier, demonstrating its smart, safe, efficient, convenient, and eco-friendly advantages and innovative use cases in various scenarios such as tourism, logistics, firefighting, emergency rescue, and more.



The EHang AAV products have achieved notably satisfactory results in the field of smart transportation. Chinese Premier Li urged the Company to ensure product safety, create high-quality products, and continuously improve competitiveness in the international market. He emphasized that entrepreneurship and innovation are the foundation and key to national success in the future. It is necessary to further strengthen policy support for entrepreneurs and innovators so more innovative companies with independent intellectual property rights can stand out from competition.



Last November, the General Office of the State Council of the PRC emphasized to accelerate urban air mobility development as the national strategy and create industry standards, to speed up legislative processes and promulgation for the official Interim Measures for Flights Administration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as well as promote industrial upgrading and practical applications for firefighting UAVs.

Mr. Huazhi Hu said, “As a leader in the global urban air mobility industry, EHang is committed to providing smart, safe, and eco-friendly AAV products, solutions and services for various sectors and has already cooperated with FACC, DHL, Vodafone, and many other global companies. EHang will continue to seize development opportunities, maintain independent innovation, strengthen technology leadership, and lead innovative development in the global UAM market."

This year is the first time that EHang participates in the Canton Fair, which serves as an important trade promotion platform in China and is known as a “barometer” and “weathervane” of China’s foreign trade. The 130th Canton Fair officially opened to the public on October 15th and lasts for five days, attracting great attention from all walks of life. Through the Canton Fair, EHang will enable more people to feel the charm of urban air mobility and showcase China’s innovative intelligent technology products to the world.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41f25cc4-f959-4f9e-8228-03a2475f80ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/985520e5-666a-4cba-8ece-5b02458a52ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c1330f1-21f9-4615-8a56-dc3c5c7960d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3047cdf-6381-4c3b-9c47-08f44e910336

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae9fb4d7-2460-47a9-85e0-b0e4f877a38e