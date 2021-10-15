UpBots Launches Version 2 of Its Crypto Trading Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, UpBots has launched Version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform. UpBots is giving away 50,000 UBXT and an exclusive one of a kind NFT to celebrate the launch of its version 2 trading platform interface, where users can use free accounts to trade manually or with trading bots in a lightning fast, non-custodial, safe, and user friendly environment for retail investors



UpBots, an FTX backed project, will launch Version 2 of their commercial platform to the public in the coming days during two weeks of celebrations, contests, airdrops and giveaways.

UpBots is the first trading platform to bring institutional grade automated trading bots, social copy trading, and other advanced trading tools, built on the blockchain, to the retail investor.

With more than 10,000 accounts on the beta platform prior to launch and an FTX IEO that was over-sold in just 90 seconds, the market is responding.

In addition to providing cutting edge trading and investment tools UpBots leverages the blockchain to create an ecosystem where success is incentivized at every level throughout the platform to all stakeholders.

The ethos of "everyone wins or nobody does" is not simply a catchphrase but rather something that is hard coded into the software of the UpBots platform. When trading bots close a trade in profit, the user pays a commission in UBXT, the native utility token, to the algorithm developer and to UpBots, as well as to the staking pool and the token burn program.

This means unless users close does not trade in profit, neither the algorithm developer of the trading bot, nor UpBots make any income. Instead the user gets a virtual credit for the amount of UBXT they should have had to pay had the trade closed in profit.

So when a trading bot closes in loss, both UpBots and the Algorithm Developer, miss out on a performance fees for that lost trade but also the for next one that closes in profit as the virtual credit from the users account is applied to pay future performance fees.

This is the revolutionary, completely fair, blockchain based Performance Fees system UpBots has built so that quite literally everyone wins or nobody does.

Accounts are completely free because the well-established team of crypto evangelists behind UpBots want to help crypto adoption and recognize there still exists a large barrier to entry for most.

Trading is hard, so it is the goal of the team to combine a user-friendly interface with zero knowledge tools so that anyone can take their first step into crypto in a more safe way, with well managed risk in an environment where everyone is financially incentivized to see them profit.

To celebrate this major product release UpBots is running a giveaway draw where one person will win 50,000 UBXT and another will win an exclusive NFT.

The only requirement to enter is to sign up for an UpBots account and connect at least one exchange account.

UpBots is non-custodial so this connection to centralized exchanges is via API which is highly secure and does not permit the withdrawal of user funds.

Inside UpBots users will find a brand new, more beautiful, and lightning fast interface, designed by a former lead designer of Paypal, completely built from the ground up, and incorporating hundreds of community improvement suggestions.

Users can trade manually or algorithmically from UpBots on Binance, FTX, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitmex with all other reputable exchanges being added in due course.

Media Contact

Company: UpBots GmbH

Twitter: @neilsisson | @upbotscom

Email: marketing@upbots.com

Website: https://upbots.com

SOURCE: UpBots GmbH