BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 15, 2021
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
|Date
|Number of shares(1)
|Number of voting rights
|30/09/2021
|453,021,564
| Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,880,762
Number of exercisable voting rights: 621,702,350
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.
