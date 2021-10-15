Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly Bitcoin.com Exchange)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today it will be listed on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange), a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. This represents a milestone for both parties - one where Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) will list on one of the world's leading exchanges, while FWFW.io will be the second crypto exchange to list Bitcoin Latinum. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and the official trading is expected to start at the end of November 2021.



Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on efficiently serving high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on FMFW.io exchange highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Danish Chaudhry, the CEO of FMFW.io Exchange, shared his views on LTNM's upcoming listing, saying that "As we see the ecosystem move towards energy-efficiency, next generation assets like Bitcoin Latinum with its increased speed and low transaction fees is bound to grow exponentially within the industry as a method of digital transaction."

Chaudhry continues on by saying: "We're very excited to see how Bitcoin Latinum will continue to empower their vision, and gain further outreach with our outstanding community at the exchange"

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about upcoming listing on LTNM onto FMFW.io exchange, by stating that "we are very excited about selecting FMFW.io (formerly known as Bitcoin.com exchange) as our second exchange on our plan to list on many of the major exchanges around the world. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the continuation of an exciting journey to revolutionising digital transactions. In the next few months, we will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world."

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About FMFW.io Exchange

The FMFW.io exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange) is on a mission to Free the Money, Free the world. With our easy-to-use, reliable platform we enable anyone to start trading cryptocurrencies. We continuously add new assets to our more than 400 trading pairs, offer deep liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support and 100% uptime.

For more information, please visit https://fmfw.io/

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any information offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum



