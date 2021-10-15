Melcor REIT announces October, November and December distribution of $0.04 per unit; announces Q3-2021 conference call details

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.04 per unit for the months of October, November and December 2021, unchanged from previous months.



The October, November and December distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount October 2021 October 29, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.04 per unit November 2021 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.04 per unit December 2021 December 31, 2021 January 17, 2022 $0.04 per unit

Melcor REIT also announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released on November 2, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Q3 Conference Call

Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239

Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at https://www.gowebcasting.com/11510. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

