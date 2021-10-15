TripleBlind to Highlight Benefits of Enhanced Data Sharing and Collaboration in Healthcare and Fintech at Upcoming Industry Events

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought leaders from TripleBlind , the solution that enables entities to collaborate without the need to share raw data and without that data ever leaving the company’s firewall, will present at several upcoming industry events.



At events focused on healthcare and fintech, TripleBlind will speak on compliance when sharing data across international borders and throughout all industries and data platform enablement.

TripleBlind will participate in these upcoming events:

HLTH 2021, Oct. 17-20, held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston. TripleBlind co-founder and CEO Riddhiman Das will present on the topic, Data platform enablement in the age of privacy, on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 4:45-4:55 p.m. ET.



Das’ session will give insight into how advanced privacy-enabled data-sharing technologies, such as TripleBlind’s solution, can greatly enhance scientific collaboration between groups and allow for more rapid development and scalable implementation of AI-driven tools to advance healthcare.



Money 20/20 U.S., Oct. 24-27, held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Das will present Five Data Privacy Predictions for 2022 and Beyond alongside Liz Harding, privacy expert and Shareholder at Polsinelli, and Sanjib Kalita, CEO of Guppy, will act as moderator. The session will take place Monday, Oct. 25, from 9:55-10:25 a.m. PT at Serendipity Stage, Expo Hall, Level 2.



The rapid increase in the global market for big data and business analytics, projected to reach more than $500 billion by 2026, has created complex privacy and security issues in the fintech space. In this discussion, Das, Harding and Kalita will give insight into data privacy predictions to expect in the next year and how they will affect the financial industry, including the benefits of sharing data and not keeping it locked in a silo.



About TripleBlind

The TripleBlind Private Data Sharing Solution unlocks the estimated 43ZB of data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible and not commercialized due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulations. The company’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics enable organizations to secure larger and more diverse data sets for innovating enhanced algorithms for medical diagnoses and improved anti-fraud initiatives in financial services. It is the only technology that enables enterprises to rapidly commercialize data while maintaining compute performance; enabling analysis of all data types, such as PII, PHI, genomic data, images, and confidential financial records; and enforcing all international and regional data privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PDPR and CCPA.

TripleBlind is superior to existing solutions such as homomorphic encryption (slows compute performance), secure enclaves (siloes data), tokenization/masking/hashing and differential privacy (reduces accuracy), synthetic data (not real data), federated learning (no protections against data reconstruction) and blockchain (does not enable data sharing). Innovators including Accenture, Mayo Clinic, and Snowflake trust TripleBlind to protect sensitive data. For an overview, a live demo or a one-hour hands on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .

