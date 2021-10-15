Coin Cloud Lets the Dogs Out by Adding Popular Meme Coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), to Over 4,000 DCMs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud , the world’s largest digital currency machine (DCM) enterprise, announced another new offering today. Several years after adding the media darling cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) to its DCM inventory, the company has launched the sought-after meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). That makes Coin Cloud the fastest and easiest way to buy the two most popular “dog coins” with cash.



Dogecoin still wins in terms of recognition among digital currencies that have Shiba Inu dogs as mascots. It was the first, and has gained plenty of momentum since its inception in 2013. But SHIB was created in 2020 and quickly dubbed the “Dogecoin killer.” Many see it as directly competing with the much-loved DOGE altcoin, which attracts fans of all ages and demographics, including influencers and celebrities.

The Shiba Inu project has been strategic in this race, boosting the coin’s value by sending half its total supply to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. In May, Buterin donated $1 billion worth of his SHIB stash to a COVID-19 relief fund in India, making it the largest charitable crypto donation of all time and demonstrating the power of digital currencies to make direct contributions without middlemen.

Not just a simple meme coin, Shiba Inu has a full ecosystem including three tokens (SHIB, LEASH and BONE) and a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap. You can also stake and swap SHIB on other DEXes, including Uniswap, SushiSwap and 1inch. The tokens for all these platforms are available at Coin Cloud DCMs.

“It’s been quite a journey bringing these options to our clients, but we react quickly to customer demand and make it happen,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “We believe in offering people the coins they want, the way they want them. It became very clear when they wanted DOGE, and more recently we got a lot of requests for SHIB, so we’re happy to be able to fill that demand with the easiest cash purchase option.”

The Shiba Inu Coin has received increasing attention over recent weeks, and even hit #1 on social media tracker AltRank just a few days ago. Whether it will overtake Dogecoin remains to be seen, because DOGE maintains a Top 10 market cap position, while SHIB just broke the Top 20. Nonetheless, with each currency having its own audience, character and purpose, there’s likely to be room for both top dogs during the foreseeable future.

Coin Cloud provides the only national network of 100% two-way DCMs, offering purchase and cash-out options at every location. Their DCMs are the next generation of standard Bitcoin ATMs, and give customers the ability to instantly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and over 35 other digital currencies with cash, including the most popular stablecoins and DeFi tokens.

About Coin Cloud:

Coin Cloud is an industry-leading digital currency machine (DCM) company founded in 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 4,000 locations, Coin Cloud is the world's largest, fastest-growing, and only nationwide network of 100% two-way DCMs. Coin Cloud DCMs, the next generation of the Bitcoin ATM, empower you to quickly and easily buy and sell 40+ virtual currencies spanning six categories, and their full ecosystem of products and services also includes online purchasing, Private Client Desk over-the-counter services, and the free Coin Cloud Wallet app.