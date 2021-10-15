TOUS les JOURS to Launch Boo-Tiful Halloween Seasonal Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, is introducing new seasonal cakes for the upcoming Halloween season.

The bakery chain is launching the Boo-tiful Cake Series - a series of delicious cakes with a Halloween-theme design. This season's main cake from TOUS les JOURS is Mummy Cake, a cute mummy-shaped chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate cream, covered in white buttercream stripes. The bakery chain is also launching creamy PB&J cake, a peanut butter cream layered sponge cake with raspberry jam filling. Halloween Confetti cake, a birthday cake-flavored sponge cake covered in lemon cream and Halloween confetti sprinkles, and Halloween Cloud Cake, a classic fresh whipped cream cake with ghost decorations, will also be part of this season's Boo-tiful cake series.

All new seasonal cakes will be available starting from this weekend at participating TOUS les JOURS stores across the country.

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS means "Every day" in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods - artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages - made fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up small businesses.

Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world.

