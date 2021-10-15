AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Sierra Leone (AMISL) is a Proud Partner of the Thinking Pink Breast Cancer Foundation’s Mission to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Reston, VA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Sierra Leone (AMISL) is joining forces with Thinking Pink Breast Cancer Foundation, sponsoring their National Pink Day Health Fair and Pink Party this October 29 and 30, 2021 in Freetown to promote October as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

This year’s theme is “Give Hope. Save Lives.” AMISL Country Manager, Kadie-Yatta Kallon, states, “We are proud to be a part of the much-needed solution, raising awareness and funds to educate, provide early detection, support and treatment.”

AMISL is sponsoring test kits for Hepatitis, Blood/Sugar, Typhoid, HIV and Malaria, as well as operating free breast screenings, and giving out a multitude of promotional items such as wristbands, postcards, magnets, and supply pocket hand sanitizers at Pink Friday’s Health Fair. Additionally, AMISL is promoting and attending the Pink Party Gala.

Dr. Ryan Azcueta, AMI Deputy Group Medical Director states, “I am thrilled to support the mission and help spread information to combat breast cancer and save lives. You will hear me share Thinking Pink Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission on various talk shows this month and beyond.”

As the leading private medical clinic providing full-service medical and trauma assistance, remote medical support with a fully licensed and certified General Practice/Paediatric Clinic, AMISL offers comprehensive primary care services, emergency care, laboratory facilities, and is fully integrated with AMI’s aero-medical evacuation (AME) network in West Africa. The clinic is now accepting patients and clients and open to the general public.

The Thinking Pink Breast Cancer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of Breast Cancer in Sierra Leone. They believe, “Cancer should not be a death sentence because of geography,” and plan to try their best to raise awareness. The Foundation plans on helping secondary schools, deprived communities and marketplaces because they believe these to be the most affected groups.

About AMI:

Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

If you would like to learn more about AMI and its services, please visit www.ami.health or email sales@ami.health.

