Universal Media Group Company Updates - Lamorne Morris and Rashad Evans join UMGP as Directors, and “Suga & Sherm” LIVE on Sunday PM

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) announces today the following Company Updates:

New Directors

Universal Media Group Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Lamorne Morris and Rashad Morris as Company Directors. “Both Lamorne and Rashad have been active participants in the expanding business verticals of Universal Media Group. Their guidance and advice have been very helpful, and we are excited to be working with both Lamorne and Rashad on new projects.”- Mike Sherman, CEO

Suga & Sherm PODCAST

UFC Superstar and Hall of Famer Rashad Evans along with “Before the Fame” host and producer Mike Sherman will begin the production of their new PODCAST “Suga & Sherm” this month. The slate of guests will be a who’s who in sports and entertainment. The show will be a look at these celebrities’ lives in a fun and insightful format. Rashad and Mike will be LIVE this Sunday PM with the crew of “The OTC Club” (@theotcclub) and presented by TRADERVERSE (@TRADERVERSEio) to talk about the new PODCAST and what’s happening with Universal Media Group.

About Universal Media Group Inc.:

UMGP is a digital media company with multiple revenue verticals including “Before the Fame”, “On the Mike”, “High School Icon”, and a new NFT Platform in development, as well as an exciting new PODcast starring Rashad Evans and Mike Sherman. UMGP attracts some of the biggest names in music, film, and sports to participate in our programming. www.umediagroupinc.com

