Drone Nerds Is Now Offering the Emesent Hovermap Autonomous Mapper

Dania Beach, FLA., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, has announced the addition of the Emesent Hovermap Autonomous Mapper to its wide variety of sensor offerings. Consumers will be able to order and purchase the latest in mapping technology through Drone Nerds’ website.

The “Hovermap,” as it is commonly known, is the latest in drone mapping technology on the market. It’s a mobile scanning unit that can be mounted to a drone to provide autonomous mapping in challenging areas. Hovermap offers a weight of 1.8g (4lbs.), multiple flight modes, and a rotating LiDAR with SLAM-based 3D mapping and collision avoidance. Hovermap also makes it easy to switch between drone flights and walking scans with the simple click of a button thanks to the Hovermap’s quick-release mechanism.

The Emesent Hovermap Autonomous Mapper will be available for purchase online starting Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. For more information about the Emesent Hovermap Autonomous Mapper, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com/hovermap/

