Construction Begins on New Senior Living and Care Community in Parker, Colo.

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Dimensions Group (HDG), Ellipsis Real Estate Partners (Ellipsis) and Invesque celebrated the groundbreaking for Terra Bluffs, a new assisted living and memory care senior community in Parker, Colo. on Oct. 7, 2021. The community event was attended by local elected officials, members of the Parker Chamber of Commerce and leadership from the ownership, management and development companies.

The care community is owned by Ellipsis, Invesque and HDG. HDG will manage the community when it opens at 8797 South Chambers Road in early 2023. Ellipsis is the project developer for the care community and Invesque is the investment partner.

“Terra Bluffs will be a remarkable care community that offers residents the chance to live in an unbelievable location with the support of dedicated team members who are passionate about providing the best in senior services and care,” said Erin Shvetzoff Hennessey, CEO of HDG. “We are grateful to join such talented partners in this venture. We all look forward to serving the greater Denver community soon.”

Mike Mattis, Partner at Ellipsis, attended the community event. “We had a great day with Mayor Jeff Toborg, TJ Sullivan, President and CEO of the Parker Chamber of Commerce and several members of the chamber joining the ownership team to officially break ground on Terra Bluffs. Ellipsis is extremely excited to work alongside HDG and Invesque as we bring Terra Bluffs to life,” said Mattis.

When Terra Bluffs opens, the dedicated on-site team will provide and curate wide array of enriching, community activities and services designed to nurture residents’ independence, individualism and creativity.

Terra Bluffs will be a scenic, pet-friendly community where residents will have opportunity to enjoy a large, outdoor courtyard, sky lounge and on-site walking paths. In addition, the community will feature a spacious club room, movie theater, library and fitness center. Residents will be treated to a chef-inspired culinary program served in a restaurant-style dining space that overlooks a picturesque mountain setting.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Health Dimensions Group and Ellipsis to bring this state-of-the-art property to the Parker community. Both groups are experts in their respective areas and deliver exceptional products and services,” said Adlai Chester, Invesque’s Chief Investment Officer.

Ellipsis works with senior health care operators, physician groups, hospitals, and health systems to deliver best-in-class healthcare properties. The Ellipsis team navigates every step of the development progression, from finding the right building location to laying the final brick.

About Terra Bluffs: For more information on Terra Bluffs call 641-680-8455.

About Ellipsis Partners: Carmel, Ind.-based Ellipsis Partners is a health care real estate company specializing in developing best-in-class properties and raising capital. Committed to partnership above all else, Ellipsis works diligently to create the type of care environments that allow our nation’s top medical providers to deliver care in properties that are practical and state of the art. For more information, visit www.ellipsisre.com.

About Invesque: Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque’s portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties, which are operated primarily under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque’s portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

About Health Dimensions Group: Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading consulting and management firm, providing services to post-acute, long-term care, and senior living providers, as well as hospitals and health systems across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor. For additional information about HDG, visit www.healthdimensionsgroup.com, call 763-537-5700, or email info@hdgi1.com.

