Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize Liferay Channel Partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results.

The recipients were selected from Liferay's partner ecosystem, which comprises more than 350 partners across 67 countries. Winners were appointed after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made not only on the overall business results but also on the channel ecosystem and on the communities around them.

The award categories include global and regional recognitions for: Overall Growth, Overall Sales, Global Systems Integrator, Innovation, Marketing Excellence, Social Responsibility, and Rising Stars.

"We are very proud to recognize these outstanding partners and celebrate their achievements," said Todd Jarvis, VP of Global Channel Sales at Liferay. "Partnerships and Alliances are critical to Liferay's continued success and we are committed to making our global partner ecosystem stronger each year. This year's award recipients, in particular, excel in having extensive technology, industry, and solutions expertise and share Liferay’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for our mutual clients."

The winners of the 2020-2021 Liferay Partner of the Year Awards are:

Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding client service.

Worldwide (Overall Sales) - SMC

Worldwide (Overall Growth) - Ricoh

Worldwide (Global Systems Integrator) - Accenture

APAC - Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Ltd. (LTI)

EMEA - everis (an NTT Data Company)

Latin America - VASS Colombia

North America - XTIVIA

Innovation Partner of the Year

Honoring the partner recognized for developing and delivering outstanding, customized, vertical-specific solutions to meet client needs.

Worldwide - Ibermática

Social Responsibility Partner of the Year

Honoring the partner recognized for most closely aligning with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities, and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others.

Worldwide - ACA IT-Solutions

Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year

Honoring the partner recognized for the best use of marketing to drive demand for Liferay solutions.

Worldwide - CIGNEX

Rising Star Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for most effectively driving demand for Liferay solutions during their first year as Liferay partners.

APAC - OMB Co., Ltd.

EMEA - Link Development

Latin America - Exablack

North America - SID Global Solutions

To learn more about Liferay's partner program, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/services/partners/

