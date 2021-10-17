Freemoon Announces Liquidity Lock Period With Smart Contract Plans

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freemoon, a deflationary token protocol ecosystem, has finally developed a smart contract function and plans to lock in liquidity for four years. Smart contracts, which will become an integral part of the Freemoon financial ecosystem, will be able to automate the distribution of funds among participants. As time passes, the smart contract function may boost the value of the Freemoon coin massively.



Freemoon LP Locked for 4 Years

FREEMOON token guarantees reliability. They are stable, and the growth in their number is constant. Notably, the founders locked the entire liquidity pool for four years .

All Freemoon assets are locked and allocated automatically. Essentially, the community drives the ecosystem. What happens in the automatic protocol is that every transaction sees a 5% LP growth. From the total gathered, the system distributes 5% among token holders. It is in such a way that just by having coins in your wallet, you can earn passively.

Since the system distributes the profits automatically, you can bet that the coin price will increase. On the other hand, the 5% from each transaction ensures an increase in the lower bound of the coin price.

According to the whitepaper, the plan set is to buy their token through exchanges. After the purchase, they will then proceed to burn them. Initially, Freemoon created one quadrillion coins and burned 50% during the swap. Hence, they were able to establish the initial cost of FREEMOON tokens.

Freemoon Swap

Freemoon combines both Binance and Ethereum in their system. It made it easy to exchange coins between different blockchains. You do not have to add coins to separate wallets from exchanging currencies from Ethereum blockchain and Binance. The users have to log into the swap platform and carry out a swap.

In addition, you can add a liquidity pool to the system. It provides you with the ability to store different pairs from 2 blockchains.

Freemoon KYC and Auditing

Freemoon has already carried out a smart contract audit. It has received a certificate from Solidity.finance to confirm that it is free of errors and it's secure.

The platform has also performed KYC. The project, you can be sure that the people behind its development are actually real. Here are more details on the KYC.

KYC establishes customer identity. It also helps understand the nature of customers' activities and qualify that the source of funds is legitimate hence assess money laundering risks associated with customers.

What is Coming Next?

Freemoon plans to introduce an application that will aid in exchanges for fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can get the app, register and link both your bank and exchange. From there, you can log in and carry out exchanges as you like.

The application has a very user-friendly interface. It is not as complicated as a crypto wallet. The other advantage is that it integrates with all exchanges. Through this, it will provide you with an online rate to choose from on the platform.

Freemoon will also develop a trading bot. It is programmed to allow trades at minimal risk and with guaranteed profits. Mainly, the bot will be on the exchange. However, note that the team has scheduled the trading bot for next year.

The advantage of using a trading bot is that you have the assurance of 24/7 service. It also is entirely accurate and works to give you the best results possible. Notably, the bot will receive the required number of coins and funds to trade successfully.

About Freemoon

Freemoon is a deflationary token that automatically distributes the liquidity pool and capitalization of the Freemoon ecosystem. The smart contract automates the distribution of finances within the Freemoon ecosystem. With time, the coin's value will only grow by 1000x the profit. Get more information from their social media:

Website: https://freemoon.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FREEMOONCOIN/

Telegram: https://t.me/freemoon_finance

Discord: https://discord.com/channels/@me/869495602470330368

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freemoon.finance/

Media Contact -

Freemoon finance

admin@freemoon.finance

Egor Desinov

Source Link