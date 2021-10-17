Metro, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypter has been described by many, especially crypto enthusiasts and experts, as the next big thing in the digital currency space; creating a platform to bring together different categories of people, particularly with their Engage-to-Earn reward system. The Facebook-like platform seeks to break the barriers that currently exist in the social media space, with the introduction of $Crypt Token further substantiating this claim.





Innovative Social Networking Platform Crypter Launches The “Next Safemoon With Great Utility”





The global social media space has literally exploded over the years, allowing millions of people, irrespective of their location to communicate and relate. Unfortunately, many of the available platforms are not particularly friendly to crypto-related content. In light of this, Crypter is looking to make a difference--allowing users to share crypto-related content without being subjected to the toxicity found on other platforms.

Crypter is designed for both crypto enthusiasts and budding aspirants, as the first-of-its-kind platform with an Engage-to-Earn reward system while allowing users to share their gains and losses without fear or favor. The platform enables users to flex NFTs, create private groups, and chat with other crypto enthusiasts.

The $Crypt Token, which is the official currency for the Crypter ecosystem, comes with features that have earned its description as the “next safemoon with great utility.” The tokenomics is specially designed to ensure stability, sustain the ecosystem development and growth, as well as reward holders. The innovative project driving the token will undoubtedly help the sustainability and steady appreciation in value of the currency.

