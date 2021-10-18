Canada Visitor Visa and Super Visa Applications – Immigration Services Updated

Surrey, Canada , Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

You Deserve Immigration has updated its services to provide additional assistance to clients applying for a Canadian visitor visa or a super visa. This announcement is in response to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC) recommendation that those who have sent an application for a visitor visa prior to September 7, 2021, reapply.

This update will help clients find professional immigration advice and document assistance while applying for a visitor or super visa.

The immigration consulting service is spearheaded by Amy Dhatt and Jupinder Chahal. The experts have 5 and 12 years of experience in the industry respectively and have developed a strong track record for their successful case filings with IRCC.

You Deserve Immigration is now offering professional support for clients navigating the complex application process for attaining a Canadian visitor or super visa. The immigration consultants have ample experience in handling these files quickly and accurately.

The application process for both visa types can be rigorous and requires intensive work on the applicant to ensure that all the required documents are submitted. The firm’s immigration experts can provide clients with guidance for compiling the necessary paperwork to avoid issues later on.

The immigration consulting firm can also assist with the preparation and attestation of invitation letters free of cost. Invitation letters are essential to the visitor and super visas, demonstrating the applicant’s intention to follow the rules and conditions of their visit.

Besides super and visitor visas, You Deserve Immigration can also provide expert advice on student visas, working visas, permanent and temporary resident permits. Prospective clients can find out more and schedule an appointment on the firm’s website.

With this announcement, You Deserve Immigration reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with the support needed to study in, move to or visit Canada. Moreover, the consultants have developed a strong reputation for their accuracy in handling immigration cases and high level of client care.

One satisfied client said: “Thanks to You Deserve Immigration, our spousal immigration process went fast. They were very professional, efficient and helpful.”

