Melbourne VIC Swimming Pool/Spa Inspection – Safety Barrier Compliance Launched

These thorough inspections have been introduced, so that swimming pool and spa owners can earn the state-mandated “Certificate of Pool and Spa Barrier Compliance.” The company’s Victoria Building Authority (VBA) certified inspectors ensure that each client meets the minimum barrier standard to restrict access to the pool area by young children.

By launching its inspection services, Safe Pools Australia can help prevent drowning incidents. Pools and spas are the most common location of drownings for children aged five and under, and on average four children die in home pools and spas every year. The state of Victoria recently updated its laws because it found that ninety percent of barriers were not meeting the national safety standards.

All swimming pools and spas capable of containing water greater than 300mm (30cm) must have a compliant safety barrier and be registered with the Council. The inspectors at Safe Pools Australia have experience examining permanent, portable, and relocatable swimming pools and spas. They can inspect in-ground, above-ground, wading, inflatable, and indoor pools.

The company’s fully insured inspectors understand that the safety requirements vary based on a pool’s date of construction. They can advise homeowners differently depending on whether their pools were built before 30 June 1994, between 1 July 1994 and 1 May 2010, or after 1 May 2010.

Pool owners can easily schedule and pay for an inspection online. A first-time formal pool safety inspection costs $350 + GST, and it costs $250.00 + GST for a re-inspection.

Safe Pools Australia performs pool and spa inspections in the greater Melbourne area, and throughout Victoria. It has branches in Frankston, Malvern, and Preston. The company’s goal is to protect pool owners from government fines and keep children safe.

