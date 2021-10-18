The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|256,569
|285.44
|73,235,429
|11 October 2021
|38,000
|295.35
|11,223,270
|12 October 2021
|35,000
|294.57
|10,309,817
|13 October 2021
|37,991
|297.40
|11,298,459
|14 October 2021
|40,000
|300.80
|12,031,872
|15 October 2021
|40,000
|310.60
|12,423,864
|Accumulated under the programme
|447,560
|291.63
|130,522,711
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,039,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.19% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
