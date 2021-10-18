Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Flourish Promptly; Heavy Demand for Chemical-free Dairy Products to Encourage Business, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The escalating need for processed dairy products such as cheese, butter, milk, and cream will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 9.70 billion in 2019. The rising shift in consumer preference will subsequently foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The Report lists the Main Companies in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

JBT Corporation (United States)

SPX Flow Inc. (United States)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Krones AG (Germany)

Paul Mueller Company (United States)

Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

IMA Group (Italy)

Feldmeier Equipment INC. (United States)

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (The Netherlands)

Caloris Engineering LLC (United States)

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 13.67 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2019 USD 9.70 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type and application Growth Drivers High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth



Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific



Pitfalls & Challenges Economic Slowdown and Outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth





Market Driver :

High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth

The rising consumption of milk around the world will consequently boost the dairy processing equipment market growth in the foreseeable future. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations more than 6 billion people consume milk and milk-related products. With more than 150 kg per capita consumption per year the majority of the population belongs to developing and some to the developed economies. The booming dairy industry will lead to the speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for organic ultra-filtered toned milk will have a positive impact on the market. The growing health-conscious consumers will influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for low fat, low sugar, and cholesterol-free milk products will significantly accelerate the growth of the market. The advent of innovative organic milk products will aid the expansion of the market. The growing population along with the rising income of people will provide impetus to the market. Moreover, the increasing advancement in milk processing machines and equipment will generate hefty revenue for the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraint :

Coronavirus Spread to Hamper Sales Prospects

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to hinder the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market during the global pandemic. The reduction in production capacities and trade of non-essential products including machinery and equipment will affect the market negatively. The strict government norms concerning the distribution of products will limit the scope for dairy products such as processed milk, protein ingredients, and milk powders. Similarly, the lockdown in several countries will inhibit the production and distribution of dairy products, which in turn, will aggravate the market in the foreseeable future. However, the shift from meat-based to dairy-based protein products will unequivocally profit the dairy industry amid coronavirus, in turn, stimulating the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis :

Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The Dairy Processing Equipment Market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3.68 billion and is likely to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of milk and milk-related products in the developing nations. India is one of the largest producers of raw milk. The growing disposable income and changing consumer preference are factors that will foster the growth of the market in the region. The rising production and processing of dairy products will subsequently boost development in Asia Pacific. The rising production and exportation activities in Australia will contribute to growth in the region. In addition, the growing population will have a positive influence on the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing health-conscious consumers will spur opportunities for the market in the region.

Key Development :

June 2019: JBT Corporation, a food processing machinery company based in the US announced the acquisition of Prime Equipment Group, a developer and manufacturer of food processing automation for USD 65 million.





Table Of Content:-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of Covid-19: Dairy Processing Equipment Industry Analysis

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators & Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Others (Churning, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Processed Milk Cream Milk Powders Cheese Protein Ingredient Others (Yogurt, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators & Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Others (Churning, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Processed Milk Cream Milk Powders Cheese Protein Ingredient Others (Yogurt, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) U.S Canada

Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators & Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Others (Churning, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Processed Milk Cream Milk Powders Cheese Protein Ingredient Others (Yogurt, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) U.K. Germany France Italy The Netherlands Rest of Europe



TOC Continued..!!





