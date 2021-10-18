New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ionic Liquids: Environmentally Sustainable Solvent, Energy Storage and Separation Processes" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784064/?utm_source=GNW





Summary:

Ionic liquids, a small specialty chemical market, have recently started to receive attention frominvestors and end users. The industry is expanding slowly but steadily as suppliers struggle to keep pacewith the global demand for alternative, environmentally friendly technologies across different applications including energy storage, industrial solvents and biomass processing.



High manufacturing costs as a result of small-scale batch production are a primary barrier for the penetration of materials in end use applications.High raw material costs are hindering the numberof players entering the market.



Aswith otheremerging technologies, cost benefitsmay not be immediately obvious due to low volume of production.BCC Research expects large-scale ionic liquid supply by 2022, along with at least a 70% decline in price.



For instance, Chevron commercialized an alkylation unit based on ionic liquid in April 2021. This will be associatedwith accelerated technology adoption and faster commercialization, with a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from2021 to 2026.



Security of supply and cost are the twomajor factors affecting the global IL market.Today, there are many suppliers of ionic liquids with production capacity varying from the gram scale to the multi-ton scale.



As the demand for ionic liquids has not been established properly inmany of its end-use application markets, suppliers are restricting their full capacity production or producing on a small scale. This has resulted in high production costs, and as a result,many end users do not find ionic liquids to be price competitive.



Though today there are only a limited numberof commercial processes available that use ionic liquids, there is clearly a path forward that suggests that ionic liquid technologies are viable if costs can be controlled. The application market is dominated by startups and university spin-offs in partnershipwith conventional ionic liquid manufacturers.With the recent success in commercialization andmarket adoption stories, ionic liquid technologies are certain to broaden in the coming years.



Supportive government regulations inmany regions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the global ionic liquid market, especially for renewable technology applications. Stringent regulations banning certain toxic solvents and processed chemicals in various industry sectors, especially in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, are primarily propelling market growth. Incentives offered by governments, especially promoting the use of renewable sources, are expected to have a positive impact on global ionic liquid demand fornext five years.



The solvent and catalyst application marketwill remain the major end-use market for ionic liquids by value during the forecast period, followed by separation processes, electrochemicaldevices and biotechnology. However, the electrochemicaldevice market is expected to growat the largestCAGR during the forecast period.

