Proactive news headlines including Aldoro Resources, Future Metals, Australian Potash and Westar Resources

Sydney, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has intersected magmatic sulphides at VC11 target within the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) in Western Australia. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) expects to be admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on October 21, 2021, at 8:00 am London time while operational processes progress as planned at the Panton Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has made considerable progress in developing Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in Western Australia and on the current schedule, anticipates that by the end of this quarter, 60% of the production borefield capacity, by volume, will be established. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR), a Perth-based mining exploration company focused on gold and base metals assets, has consolidated its base metals portfolio on entering into a binding agreement to earn a 75% stake in the Geoff Well Project. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) thanks retiring founder and chairman Maurice Brand for his considerable contribution to the company and the development of a bankable compressed natural gas shipping model. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) continues to deliver excellent results at its flagship Estelle Gold Project, this time announcing high-grade extensions at RPM North. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) will close its share purchase plan (SPP) early after receiving strong support from eligible shareholders to raise A$10 million, double the initial target. Click here

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has identified several prospective tin and tungsten targets at its wholly-owned Cameron (NYSE:CAM) Tin Project in northeast Tasmania. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF)’s submission at this year’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in the US has been accepted into the innovation session, further validating the clinical relevance of the company’s technology. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has increased the Paradox Brine Project’s footprint by 20% to 114 square kilometres from 18.40 square kilometres. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) welcomes data from a completed pre-clinical study that demonstrates that its’ full-sized deoxymab antibody, PAT-DX3, increases survival in an animal model of breast cancer. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC)’s foreign and historical estimate of tonnage of graphite mineralisation for the south-eastern area of the Zavalievsky Graphite Project in Ukraine totals 22.913 million tonnes at a grade of 6.8% carbon. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has released strong new assay results from its 40,000-metre drilling program at Chinook zinc-lead discovery at the Earaheedy Project, approximately 110 kilometres north of Wiluna, Western Australia. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has undertaken a massive logistical effort to kick-off its inaugural exploration drilling at Arya Prospect within the Mt Oxide Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt of northwest Queensland. Click here

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:LTR) has identified the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in addition to the gold mineralisation targeted initially at the Dundas Project in Western Australia. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8)’s first pass reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drill program has confirmed a mineralised system at its Meridian prospect over a 700-metre strike length. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com