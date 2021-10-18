FXCM expands CFD offering with increase of French, German and UK CFD shares

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, announced the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings on its fast-growing, commission-free^ Single Share CFD offering.



The move follows FXCM’s launch of single share CFD trading in Australia with zero data fees and commissions earlier this year. Over the past year, the firm has focused on expanding its product offering and boosting client service in line with its “Client first – Trader driven” tag line.

FXCM now has extensive offerings in Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Australia, and large parts of Europe, meaning clients can now trade on an extensive number of listed firms across the globe without incurring the hefty commission and data subscription fees charged by the majority of trading providers. The further expansion of FXCM’s European offering demonstrates the company’s commitment to the providing the ultimate trading experience for its clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “By doubling our French, German and UK shares, we have highlighted our commitment to being a “Client first – Trader driven” firm. We have a strong focus on delivering the ultimate trading experience for clients around the world, and we are pleased to continually upgrade and expand our offering to create more opportunities and options for our entire global client base.”

FXCM has won a number of awards in the past year, including Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally at the Global Forex Awards, the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021 and Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

*Award granted to the FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021.

^ FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

