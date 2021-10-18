The IT Services Market is expected to grow by $ 6.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IT Services Market in Nordic countries 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176559/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on IT services market in Nordic countries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of edge computing and the gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based IT services. In addition, the growing adoption of edge computing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IT services market in Nordic countries analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The IT services market in Nordic countries is segmented as below:

By Service

IT consulting and other services

Internet services and infrastructure

Data processing and outsourced services

By Geography

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Rest of Europe

This study identifies the incorporation of predictive analytics in managed security servicesas one of the prime reasons driving the IT services market growth in Nordic countries during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IT services market in Nordic countries covers the following areas:

IT services market sizing

IT services market forecast

IT services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market vendors in Nordic countries that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Eltel AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TIETOEVRY CORP. Also, the IT services market in Nordic countries analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





