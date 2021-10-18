Two Day PV (Pharmacovigilance) Audit Strategy Planning Online Course: A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation (November 18-19, 2021)

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PV (Pharmacovigilance) Audit Strategy Planning - A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this two-day workshop conference, we will review the EMA and FDA requirements regarding Risk-Based Audits of the PV system and Quality System.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Guideline on good pharmacovigilance practices (GVP), Module IV requires that risk-based audits of the quality system be performed at regular intervals to assure that it complies with the established quality requirements and to determine its effectiveness.

It includes an audit of the pharmacovigilance system which is covered by the quality system. The GVP Modules are applicable to EU-based companies and any company marketing medicinal products on a global basis. The legally required risk-based audit strategy shall cover all PV processes and tasks undertaken by or delegated to other departments, MAH affiliates, and third parties such as distributors, external service providers, partners (the PV Universe). The PV Audit Strategy Plan is used to prepare the PV audit program, i.e. annual PV Audit Schedule.

The course will focus on the design of the PV audit strategy, identification of the PV processes and entities subject to PV audit (define the PV audit universe), development of risk assessment methodology, development of procedures/tools to monitor PV processes and activities, and implementation of the PV audit strategy plan. Additionally, we will review methods of quality oversight and management of third parties performing PV activities.

Learning Objectives:

Upon completing this course, participants should be able to:

Understand the legal requirements and health authority expectations for a risk-based audit program and current interpretation. Plan, develop and implement the PV Audit Strategy Plan, which includes the following processes: Develop a high-level PV audit strategy Identify the PV activities and processes subject to PV audit Develop risk assessment criteria Identify the PV audit universe - entities subject to PV audit Categorize the entities subject to PV audit Perform risk assessments Prioritize entities for an audit according to relative risk Prepare a 3-5 year PV audit plan

Identify procedures/tools to monitor PV quality of third parties

Key Topics Covered:

Review of FDA and EMEA requirements for risk-based PV audits

The pharmacovigilance system and the quality system

Strategic level audit planning

Hands-on exercise

PV activities and processes subject to PV audit

Risk assessment criteria

The PV audit universe - all entities subject to PV audit

Safety data exchange agreements (SDEAs) and vendor contracts

Stability (shelf-life) studies

Categorization of the entities (PV Audit Universe)

Risk assessments

Prioritization of entities for an audit according to relative risk

3-5 year PV audit plan

Hands-on exercise

Procedural documents, e.g. SOPs

Identify procedures/tools to monitor PV quality for oversight of third parties

Q & A

